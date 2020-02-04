Newly renovated SoNo 50 lands three tenants

Three new tenants have been announced at SoNo 50, the newly renovated 14-story office building at 50 Washington St. in Norwalk.

The new tenants at the 188,000-square-foot property are IT recruiting firm RightClick, which leased 5,278 square feet on the fifth floor; technology investment manager KCL Capital, leasing 2,400 square feet on the fourth floor; and software provider SHI International, taking 2,400 square feet on the fifth floor.

CBRE’s Joseph Weaver and Steven Greenbush completed the deals on behalf of the owner, Capital Equities Group, which acquired the property – built in 1970 – in 2014.

According to Weaver, “The building’s multimillion-dollar renovations, robust infrastructure including a full building generator and prime location in the urban enclave of South Norwalk is continuing to attract growing companies from various industries.”

Editor’s Note: An in-depth examination of SoNo 50’s renovations and what they mean to the Norwalk area will appear in a future issue of the Fairfield County Business Journal.