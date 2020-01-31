Peekskill awarded $3M in state funding for projects including Fleischmann Pier

The city of Peekskill has announced that it will be receiving more than $3 million in new grants from New York state for projects that include the reconstruction of Fleischmann Pier, creating designs for a waterfront trail, work to stabilize the shorefront along the Hudson River and McGregory Brook and supporting the city’s microenterprise program.

The program allows the city to offer competitive grants in the range of $5,000 to $35,000 to businesses that locate or expand in Peekskill and are owned by or hire at least one low- to moderate-income employee.

The state’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) program is providing $2,285,000 of the funding that was announced Jan. 28.

CFA was created in 2011 along with the separate Regional Economic Development Councils grant program. Last year, Peekskill was awarded $10 million in REDC funding for downtown development projects.

CFA funding of $2 million has been designated for phase one of the Fleischmann Pier project. The pier at Charles Point Park is to be rebuilt and expanded to provide the capability of docking larger boats such as tour ferries. The intent is to also include a kayak dock, gangways, benches, new lighting and places to view the river and wildlife.

Peekskill has established a waterfront revitalization program designed to improve facilities and generate tourism by adding the capability to handle larger boats. The city has committed $665,000 as its match for the state money.

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey thanked the state and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the new funding. “We’re unique to have such an asset like the Hudson River,” Rainey said. “Peekskill is growing and importantly we’re committed to sustainable tourism.”

The sum of $85,000 has been designated for the shoreline stabilization effort. The idea is to formulate steps to reduce erosion and deal with the risks to the shoreline posed by climate change.

The state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. is providing a separate grant of $750,000 to be used to help pay for the reconstruction of a $3 million sewer line on Lower South Street. The idea is to make the line capable of handling the effluent from future development in the area.