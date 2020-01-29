Access Health warns of data breach affecting 1,100 customers

A security breach at Access Health CT put the personal information and Social Security numbers of some 1,100 Access Health CT customers at risk last fall, according to the state health insurance exchange.

Those customers will receive an orange envelope in the mail this week notifying them of the compromising of their information, as well as instructions on how to enroll in credit monitoring or enact a credit freeze.

“Access Health CT takes the privacy and security of consumers’ personal information seriously, and it is making this public notice in an abundance of caution,” said the organization’s CEO, James Michel. “We apologize for any inconvenience to consumers and we remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our consumers’ best interests as our number one priority.”

In addition to the mailing, and to help ensure affected consumers do not disregard any mailing, AHCT will be contacting those affected consumers in a multi-layer outreach effort including phone calls and emails to alert consumers to look for the orange envelopes in the mail.

Following the identification of the data breach, AHCT worked with third-party experts to assess risk and help with proactive steps the agency can take to mitigate a reoccurrence. Several efforts to improve security are already in place, the organization said, with longer-term initiatives planned regarding system changes and more frequent IT security training to improve data protection and security awareness.

Consumers can call Access Health CT at 855-805-4325 for further information.