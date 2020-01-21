Darien Playhouse sells for $11.3 million

The Darien Playhouse, that town’s only commercial cinema, has been sold to Darien Place LLC for $11.3 million.

The nearly 21,000-square-foot theater building at 1077 Boston Post Road was built in 1927. A portion of the building has since been converted into retail space that preserves its vintage architecture. The retailers include Caffe Nero, Verizon and Posh Spa & Nail.

The cinema also continues to show movies.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of Al Mirin, Kate Schwartz, Matthew Torrance and Jodie Dostal represented the seller, Pear Partners LLC, in the transaction.

“The Darien Playhouse is an iconic property which has defined downtown Darien for over 90 years and continues to do so because of its well-known upscale tenancy,” said Mirin, Cushman & Wakefield executive managing director.