The Halal Guys, a longtime staple of New York City’s sidewalk food scene, is opening its first Westchester brick-and-mortar location on Jan. 18 at The Galleria mall in White Plains.

The business started in 1990 as a hot dog cart run by Mohamed Abouelenein, who switched to a Halal menu in 1992 to accommodate Muslim taxi drivers observing the Halal dietary parameters of their faith. The Halal Guys food cart set up a location at the corner of 53rd Street and Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, and the business has since expanded into franchise restaurants in other U.S. cities and overseas.

At The Galleria, The Halal Guys will be in the mall’s food court and feature the brand’s popular meals, including its gyro and rice over salad, along with fresh toppings that are not available at its food carts.

“We are thrilled and excited to bring New York’s favorite ‘street’ cuisine to White Plains, which has waited patiently for our arrival,” said Jack Yeung, owner of the new White Plains franchise. “Our flawlessly cooked and seasoned Mediterranean menu is just what this diverse and discerning community is looking for.”