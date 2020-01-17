RFR completes $5M renovations to Stamford Plaza office campus

RFR has completed $5 million-plus of renovations to its Stamford Plaza office campus in the downtown business district.

The company said the project has resulted in more than 100,000 square feet of new deals at the property, which consists of the 15-story, 249,000-square-foot 3 Stamford Plaza and the 15-story, 263,000-square-foot 4 Stamford Plaza. Those transactions, signed over the last few months, include leases with financial services firms Viner and Finacity, recruiting firms Korn Ferry and Indeed, and corporations Hexcel and Anvil.

Built in the 1980s and acquired by RFR in 2007, Stamford Plaza is a four-building office campus located on Tresser Boulevard alongside I-95 and totaling 1 million square feet of space.

Stamford firm CPG Architects, reimagined new lobbies for 3 and 4 Stamford Plaza, with both properties now featuring lobbies finished in rift-sawn white oak wood displaying artwork by Peter Halley, Kim MacConnel and Sean Landers.

The campus’ new cafeteria, The Terrace Café, is a 130-seat restaurant designed by Meaghan Apfel’s Carnelian Studio and operated by Guckenheimer, an international catering firm that specializes in creating custom dining experiences for corporate users.

In addition to the café and Class A quality office space, the Stamford Plaza campus sits on top of a 2.5-acre landscaped plaza complete with gardens, a putting green, bocce court, fountains, outdoor dining and lounge seating. The campus’ amenities include a modern fitness center, teleconferencing centers, attached parking garages, dry-cleaning and an ATM.