Reports have surfaced once again that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have bought a Greenwich mansion, fueling rumors that the free agent quarterback may have decided to play for someone other than the New England Patriots.

Greg Hill, host of WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” said the married couple and their two children have already moved out of their Brookline, Massachusetts home and into 19 Lower Cross Road in Greenwich, for which they reportedly paid $9 million last fall.

The Greenwich property is no longer for sale or rent, according to real estate website Zillow.com.

The Brookline property’s asking price is $34 million, $5.6 million less than its original listing.

“The Brady suite at (the Patriots’) Gillette Stadium, where (Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football, has been cleaned out,” Hill reported. “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in (a) way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

Brady will become a free agent on March 18 for the first time in his NFL career. Speculation that he could sign on with another team has run rampant since the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs on Jan. 4.

19 Lower Cross Road sits on 10 acres and features approximately 14,862 square feet of living space. It also includes 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, a 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, and a 3-car garage.

Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.

An NBC Sports Boston reporter disputes the Hill report.