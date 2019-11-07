New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have reportedly bought an English Manor-style stone mansion in Greenwich for $9 million.

According to the website Homes of the Rich, the home is on 10 acres and was built in 1990. It features approximately 14,862 square feet of living space and includes 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, a 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, and a 3-car garage.

Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.

The exact location of the reported purchase has not been revealed, but going by the similar details, the property would appear to be the mansion at 19 Lower Cross Road, which has had its status changed from “for sale” to “under contract” by Houlihan Lawrence. The Realtor’s listing puts the property’s price at $13.9 million. Houlihan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bradys have not confirmed the sale; in fact, Compass Real Estate of New York City has said the property has not been sold.

The couple put its 9,700-square-foot, 5-acre estate in Brookline, Massachusetts up for sale in August; its listing price has since been reduced from $39.5 million to $33.6 million.