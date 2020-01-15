FuelCell Energy regains Nasdaq listing compliance

FuelCell Energy has regained Nasdaq listing compliance, having flirted with being delisted from the exchange.

The Danbury energy company announced it has received a letter from the Nasdaq stating it has regained compliance with its minimum bid price requirement – $1 per share – in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450.

The company completed restructuring efforts in November; those included naming Jason Few president and CEO in August after Chip Bottone’s sudden departure from that post.

Meanwhile, another county-based energy firm – Stamford’s Revolution Lighting – was delisted from the Nasdaq in December for failing to meet the minimum bid price requirement.