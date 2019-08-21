Danbury’s struggling FuelCell Energy names new CEO

Danbury’s struggling FuelCell Energy Inc. has named Jason Few as its new president and CEO, effective Aug. 26.

Few is the president of Sustayn LLC, a Houston-headquartered cloud-based software waste and recycling optimization company. He is also the founder and senior managing partner of BJF Partners LLC, a privately held strategic transformation consulting firm, where he has served since 2016. Few joined the FuelCell Energy board of directors last November and will share responsibility with its executive team for the revitalization and advancement of FuelCell Energy, including its ongoing restructuring efforts, its efforts to enhance commercial activity, and its efforts to improve operational effectiveness.

“FuelCell Energy is well positioned to fully participate in the global clean energy future,” Few said. “During the balance of the calendar year, our team will be focused on executing in a number of critical strategic areas. At the highest level, we certainly want to reinvigorate our customer relationships and the FuelCell Energy brand and to promote fuel cells as a solution going forward in the global clean energy space.”

Few replaces Chip Bottone, who was terminated on June 5. Details on Bottone’s destination were not available. Jennifer Arasimowicz, who was named interim president upon Bottone’s dismissal, will remain in her role as general counsel, corporate secretary, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

The Danbury firm has been trying to right its ship for the past several years, with a number of executive changes – including Few’s joining the board – taking place last fall as FuelCell faced a possible delisting from the Nasdaq. At the time of the Few announcement on Tuesday, its stock stood at 33 cents.