Apple latest retailer to leave Stamford Town Center in favor of SoNo Collection

Apple is exiting Stamford Town Center in favor of the SoNo Collection in Norwalk, following in the footsteps of several others as the future of the Stamford mall remains an open question.

Taubman Centers, the real estate investment trust that owns the 853,000-square-foot facility at 100 Greyrock Place, announced in October that it was putting the mall up for sale. While it could survive as a shopping center, indications have been that it would more likely be redeveloped, possibly as a residential property.

“There’s an awesome opportunity there for the state to step in and expand the University of Connecticut’s presence in Stamford,” Jim Fagan, a managing principal of Cushman & Wakefield who oversees its Stamford and Westchester County offices, told the Business Journal in December. “University cities are very hot right now.”

That same month, Apple announced its plans to open at the SoNo Collection, though it did not indicate at that time plans to close in Stamford. Taubman Centers said the store, which opened there in 2006, will close on Feb. 12. Apple said the Norwalk store would open Feb. 15. The company also operates retail stores in Danbury, Greenwich and Trumbull.

Stamford Town Center has also recently bade goodbye to H&M and shoe seller Clarks, as well as Pandora jewelry and Chico’s – all of which will open or already have opened at the Norwalk mall.