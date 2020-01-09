Ed Domingo named to lead Empire City Casino

MGM’s Empire City Casino in Yonkers has named a veteran of the gaming and hospitality industry as its new president and CEO, taking over the position which had been held by Uri Clinton. He’s Ed Domingo, who has been senior vice president and chief financial officer for Empire City. The promotion puts Domingo in charge of day-to-day operations of the Yonkers facility.

Clinton’s resignation was announced in December. He had served as president and CEO for less than a year. In addition to overseeing Empire City, which MGM acquired along with Yonkers Raceway in 2018 for about $850 million, Clinton was involved with MGM’s effort to seek approval to build a $675 million casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Domingo originally joined MGM Resorts International as senior vice president and CFO of the Bellagio resort in Las Vegas. His two decades includes overseeing casino resort upgrades and openings for Caesars Entertainment and Rush Street Gaming.

“This is a very exciting time as we work towards securing a full commercial casino license that will expand our offerings and grow Empire City into a full-fledged entertainment and gaming destination,” Domingo said. “Having worked in casino resorts in major metropolitan areas, I recognize the extraordinary opportunity the downstate New York market presents. I’m also grateful to be part of the vibrant Yonkers community and the exceptional team at Empire City.”

Domingo, a first-generation Filipino American born and raised in Dallas, has lived all over the United States, including New York City, Raleigh-Durham, Boston, Chicago and Las Vegas. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University, a law degree from New York University School of Law and a master’s from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He is a Westchester resident.