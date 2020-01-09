Fairfield’s Acme United Corp. acquires assets of Canadian first aid firm

The Canadian subsidiary of Fairfield-based Acme United Corp. has acquired the assets of First Aid Central, a Canadian first aid and safety supplier, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Laval, Canada and operating since 2007, First Aid Central produces and sells a complete line of first aid kits, refills, and safety products to a broad range of industries and end users. Its products meet federal Health Canada and provincial regulatory requirements. In 2019, the firm had revenues of approximately C$4.3 million ($3.3 million).

“We intend to use the Laval location to expand production,” Acme United Chairman and CEO Walter Johnsen said. “We believe our global customers will benefit from local production and service of our product line in Canada.”

Acme United has been in the first aid and safety business in the U.S. for over 40 years, selling under the First Aid Only, PhysiciansCare and Pac-Kit brands.