Mel Gibson’s former Greenwich estate sells for $13.2M

The former Greenwich home of actor-director Mel Gibson that was briefly the subject of a controversial redevelopment plan was sold for $13.2 million.

The 75.7-acre property at 124 Old Mill Road is anchored by an 16,862-square-foot, 28-room, Tudor-style mansion that was built in 1927 as the home for investment banker Charles L. Ohrstrom.

Dubbed “Old Mill Farm” by its original owner, it was renamed “Wayne Manor” by Gibson after he bought it in 1994 for $9.3 million. Gibson modernized the home, including the installation of air conditioning and a home theater, and sold the property in 2010 for $24 million.

After Gibson’s departure, the new owner Cosette Property LLC attempted to sell the home in 2015 for $31.5 million. When no buyer came forth, it was taken off the market and brought back in 2018 with a $22.5 million asking price.

Earlier this year, Cosette Property announced plans to divide the estate into two parts, one covering 9.21 acres and including the mansion and the second to be turned into a development featuring 28 homes on 17 acres. But following complaints raised by Greenwich residents in a public hearing in August, Cosette Property withdrew that plan and secured 124 OM LCC as the estate’s buyer.