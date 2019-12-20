Data analytics firm Greenwich Associates being acquired by CRISIL

Global analytical company CRISIL has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Greenwich Associates LLC, which provides proprietary benchmarking data and analytics designed to help financial services firms worldwide measure and improve business performance. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Greenwich Associates, based in Stamford, serves more than 300 of the top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks, asset managers and key players in the market infrastructure space globally.

CRISIL said the acquisition will complement its existing portfolio of products and expand offerings to new segments across financial services, including commercial banks and asset and wealth managers.

“Our combined data and analytics will provide clients with high value actionable insights they demand in today’s competitive business environment,” remarked Greenwich Associates CEO Steven Busby. “As a part of the CRISIL group, we will collectively unleash greater growth opportunities for our clients and our people.”

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020. Greenwich’s partners and their team of approximately 150 people globally will join CRISIL following its completion.