Sperry Rail relocates headquarters from Danbury to Shelton

Sperry Rail Inc., a provider of rail inspection services for railroad companies, is leasing 41,417 square feet at 5 and 9 Research Drive in Shelton for its headquarters and production warehouse.

The company is consolidating operations from three Danbury buildings into their new space. R.D. Scinto, the property owner, is building the new 11,000-square-foot 9 Research Drive to encompass Sperry’s production specifications. Also, an additional driveway entrance to the new building will be created with a redesign of the adjoining parking lot.

Rob Scinto, chief operating officer of R.D. Scinto, was the in-house representative for the property owner while John P. Hannigan, principal at Choyce Peterson, represented Sperry in this transaction.

“Over the past few years it has been rare for a new flex building to be built in Fairfield County,” Hannigan said. “I am excited that Sperry is occupying both 5 and 9 Research Drive with a newly designed buildout in each building, which has provided them with the opportunity for increased collaboration and productivity.”