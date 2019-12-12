Stamford’s Gofer Ice Cream looking to franchise beyond CT

Gofer Ice Cream has launched a program to offer franchises throughout Connecticut and plans to begin expanding beyond the state next year.

Gofer opened its first store in 2003 and has since grown, with both company- and franchisee-owned shops in Stamford, Greenwich, Cos Cob, Wilton and Darien.

“It has always been the plan to prove and perfect the concept and then replicate it through the franchise model,” Gofer founder Jay Ragusa said. “We’ve learned a lot over the years and we feel we’re in a great position to help others own, operate and prosper in their own business. The fact is that many concepts have come and gone, but we are here thriving and growing.”

Earlier this year, Ragusa launched Gofer Franchise Systems LLC to focus on expanding via franchising the concept beyond Fairfield County.

For the past several months, in preparation for the franchise opportunity launch, Ragusa and his team have been working with Franchise Growth Solutions LLC founder Gary Occhiogrosso, who has also worked with Stamford’s Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza to franchise that concept.