Peekskill Firehouse Recognized

The city of Peekskill has received a 2019 Gold Station Design Award from Firehouse magazine and a 2019 Bronze Award from the F.I.E.R.O. Fire Station Design Symposium for its Central Firehouse.

Newly opened in December 2018, the fire headquarters was designed by Mitchell Associates Architects to meet the needs of an historic community and a department with a 200-year history.

The $12 million, 30,300-square-foot, two-story building consolidates five existing facilities and includes features that focus on quick response and firefighter health and safety. The state-of the-art facility is equipped with a kitchen, locker room, sleeping quarters, training stations and a public meeting room. The lobby also features a Fire Museum.