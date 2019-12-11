Home Fairfield The Shade Store plans new retail presence in New Canaan

The Shade Store, a custom window treatment retailer, is planning to open its newest store at 1 Elm St. in New Canaan.

A rendering of The Shade Store, planned for the corner of Main and Elm Streets. Courtesy MB Architecture and Design LLC.

The 1,000-square-foot space was formerly occupied by Crew Cut children’s apparel store. According to a report on the NewCanaanite.com blog, the New Canaan Building Department received an application from the retailer last week, and the property will require an estimated $90,000 interior renovation. No opening date has been set for the store.

The Shade Store has more than 85 stores in 19 states and the District of Columbia. It is represented in Fairfield County by locations in Greenwich and Westport, with Westchester stores in Bronxville and Port Chester.

