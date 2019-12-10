Regeneron, Sanofi restructure Kevzara, Praluent collaboration

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are simplifying their antibody collaboration for Kevzara (sarilumab) and Praluent (alirocumab) by restructuring it as a royalty-based agreement. The changes are expected to increase efficiency and streamline operations for the products.

Under the proposed restructuring, Paris-based Sanofi would gain sole global rights to Kevzara and sole ex-U.S. rights to Praluent, while Tarrytown’s Regeneron would gain sole U.S. rights to Praluent. Each party will be solely responsible for funding development and commercialization expenses in their respective territories.

The existing collaboration relating to Dupixent (dupilumab) will remain unchanged following the restructuring.

Completion of the proposed arrangement is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2020.