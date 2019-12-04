Thomas J. Spisak named CFO at Reed’s Inc. in Norwalk

Reed’s Inc., the Norwalk-headquartered provider of the Ginger Beer and Virgil’s beverage brands, has recruited Thomas J. Spisak as chief financial officer. He replaces Iris Snyder, who left the company last month.

Spisak was previously at Diageo, where he was vice president of finance and controller of North America and earlier held the titles of vice president of commercial finance, director of business performance and senior finance director of marketing and innovation decision support.

Prior to working at Diageo, he was a financial planning and reporting analyst at

International Masters Publishers Inc.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Tom’s significant beverage company experience join Reed’s as we embark on the next chapter of the company’s history building our world class brands,” said John Bello, chairman and interim CEO of Reed’s. “We are well positioned with strong on-trends brands, a pipeline of innovation and significant new category and channel opportunities to drive growth. We have been building an experienced operating team to execute this next phase of our growth and are excited about our opportunities to further build our brands and drive shareholder value.”

Joann Tinnelly, who served as interim CFO following Snyder’s departure, will resume her role as vice president and corporate controller and take on an expanded role in finance and corporate strategy, reporting directly to Spisak.