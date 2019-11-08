Iris Snyder steps down as CFO at Reed’s Inc.

Reed’s Inc., the Norwalk-headquartered provider of the Ginger Beer and Virgil’s beverage brands, has announced the departure of Iris Snyder as chief financial officer.

Snyder joined the company in May 2018 as a vice president of special projects and was promoted to the CFO spot two months later. Prior to working at Reed’s, Snyder was senior vice president and CFO for North America at Stoli Group and held finance director positions at Chobani and Diageo.

According to the company, Snyder was departing “to pursue an opportunity with a private food company,” with Nov. 22 as her last day. Joann Tinnelly, Reed’s vice president and corporate controller since July 2018, will serve as interim CFO until a replacement for Snyder is named.

“I would like to thank Iris for her service and contributions over the last year as we made the initial transition to a streamlined sales and marketing organization,” Chairman and interim CEO John Bello said. “We wish her all the best in her future opportunities.”