Universal Engineering Services sues Mount Vernon IDA over unpaid $650,000 bill

Universal Engineering Services PC, a Rye Brook consultant hired by former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas to oversee the building and public works departments, has sued the city’s Industrial Development Agency for nearly $650,000.

Universal Engineering Services, headed by Michael Gianatasio, accused the IDA of breach of contract and unjust enrichment in a complaint filed Nov. 22 in Westchester Supreme Court.

Universal Engineering Services was hired in 2016 to perform consulting services for the city at $150 per hour, under the direction of the mayor’s office and supervised by the commissioners of buildings and public works.

The complaint depicts Universal’s role as “oversight and development of quality management systems to meet the city of Mount Vernon’s goals for economic growth and opportunity.”

The actual Nov. 7, 2016, agreement describes the consultant’s role in broad and comprehensive terms: directing inspections, supervising code enforcement, issuing summons and assisting at hearings; recommending staff hiring, training, discipline and promotions; conducting staff meetings; formulating polices and rules; preparing reports for the mayor and helping with the annual budget.

Three weeks later, the agreement was amended to include drawings and plan review services for the IDA, also at $150 per hour.

Universal claims that the IDA never disputed the monthly invoices and reports, yet the agency has refused to pay $642,484 for services performed.

The complaint does not itemize the costs. At $150 per hour, the bill works out to 4,283 hours, or the equivalent of two people working for more than a year.

Gianatasio reportedly has business connections with Joseph Spiezio III, a carting company owner who backed Thomas in his 2015 mayoral election campaign. Thomas named Spiezio as deputy police commissioner, at $1 a year, despite no law enforcement background. He was fired in February.

Real estate developer Peter Fine accused Gianatasio in a 2017 federal lawsuit of carrying out a harassment campaign for Thomas, in a dispute over code enforcement at the La Porte Apartments construction project. Fine and his Blue Rio LLC alleged that Thomas used Universal to retaliate against the developer for not hiring a particular consultant and for speaking out about their dispute in the Westchester County Business Journal.

Thomas and Gianatasio denied the charges and filed a counterclaim alleging defamation. A judge dismissed a conspiracy claim against Thomas and Gianatasio in 2017, and last year everyone agreed to dismiss the remaining claims.

Thomas was removed from office in July, after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance-related misdemeanors. City Council President Andre Wallace became the acting mayor and serves as head of the IDA.

Wallace did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment on the Universal lawsuit.

Universal is represented by Kevin O’Connor of Peckar & Abramson PC of Manhattan.