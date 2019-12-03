JLL has hired Sean McDonnell as the managing director of its health care practice in Connecticut. He will be based at the company’s Stamford office and report to Drew Saunders, executive managing director and suburban brokerage lead for JLL.

McDonnell has more than 22 years of experience in medical practice expansion and strategic planning. Before joining JLL, he was a principal with the Fairfield/Westchester office of Avison Young. Earlier in his career, he was a senior director at Cushman & Wakefield and executive director of real estate operations for Norwalk Hospital.

“Sean joining our team will immensely bolster our medical office and health care expertise,” Saunders said. “There is a tremendous opportunity for JLL in this market, as we see significant consolidation in health systems and growing velocity surrounding medical office space and urgent care centers. Sean McDonnell brings crucial expertise that we can leverage to grow our presence in this space.”