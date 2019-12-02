Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s victory in that city’s Democratic primary has been affirmed by the state Supreme Court, just in time for the incumbent’s swearing-in ceremony today.

Nevertheless, an investigation into the Sept. 10 primary results by the State Elections Enforcement Commission is continuing.

The SEEC’s action came in the wake of objections raised by Ganim’s rival for the Democratic nomination, state Sen. Marilyn Moore, to what she saw as irregularities in the primary’s absentee balloting. Although Moore defeated Ganim 4,721 to 4,337 at the polls, an absentee ballot tally of 967 to 313 pushed the sitting mayor to a 5,304 to 5,034 victory.

Trumbull attorney Prerna Rao filed a lawsuit on behalf of three individuals in state Superior Court to force a new primary election, alleging “irregularities and illegal conduct” involving the absentee ballots.

Moore ran as a write-in candidate on the Nov. 5 ballot, netting 29% of the vote, compared with 59% for Ganim and 9% for Republican challenger John Rodriguez.

In their decision, the Supreme Court justices affirmed an Oct. 31 Superior Court judge’s opinion that the primary results should stand, writing that “the trial court correctly determined that the plaintiffs failed to establish that they were entitled to an order directing a new special primary election.”

Ganim – who along with members of the Bridgeport City Council is scheduled to be sworn in today – released a statement saying: “I’m pleased to hear of the Supreme Court’s unanimous final decision that reaffirms the trial court decision and the validity of the election. I thank the court for their time to review this case. I would be remiss if I didn’t express my appreciation again for the continued and overwhelming support that I received from the voters.”