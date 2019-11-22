Dancing Cat Distillery files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Catskill Distilling Co. Ltd., better known to devotees of alcoholic spirits as the Dancing Cat Distillery, has petitioned U.S. bankruptcy court in Poughkeepsie for Chapter 11 reorganization.

The Bethel, New York microbrewery estimated that assets and liabilities range from $1 million to $10 million. More detailed disclosures are expected to be filed next month.

Its largest secured debt is nearly $2.7 million to Jeff Bank, Jeffersonville, New York.

The petition lists $5.3 million in unsecured claims by the 20 largest creditors, including $2.3 million to Stacy Cohen, the company president.

Dancing Cat Distillery opened in 2011, with financial assistance from the Sullivan County Industrial Development Agency.

It operates the Dancing Cat Saloon and the Stray Cat Gallery and plays off its proximity to the nearby dairy farm made famous by the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

Dancing Cat styles itself as a farm-to-table operation that showcases New York-harvested grains and pure Catskill Mountain water.

The spirits include Catskill Straight Rye Whiskey, Curious Gin, Fearless Wheat whiskey, The Most Righteous New York Straight Bourbon, The One and Only Buckwheat whiskey, Peace Vodka and Wicked White Whiskey.

Catskill Distilling is represented by Michelle L. Trier, Genova & Malin, Wappingers Fall.