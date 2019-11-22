Henkel, Unilever reportedly looking to compete for some assets of Clairol, CoverGirl manufacturer

Consumer goods firms Henkel and Unilever, along with such buyout funds as Advent and Cinven, are contemplating bidding for some of U.S. cosmetics maker Coty’s most popular beauty brands, according to a Reuters report.

Coty’s portfolio includes such brands as Clairol, Max Factor, CoverGirl, Wella, GHD and OPI. The New York City firm, which has a market value of $9 billion, is majority-owned by the German firm JAB Holding Co. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that Coty is expected to kick off an auction process in December to find a new owner for certain of its professional hair and nail care brands.

Henkel – also a German company, whose North American headquarters are in Stamford – has steadily been building its portfolio over the past few years, with acquisitions ranging from the $485 million purchase of Darien-based Zotos International Inc. in 2016 to its pick-up of Deva Parent Holdings Inc., the New York City company that owns DevaCurl professional hair care, for an undisclosed amount earlier this month.

The British-Dutch Unilever, which has a corporate office in Shelton, announced three days ago that it had accepted an offer from Guatemala’s Industria La Popular to acquire its direct application soap bars business in Central America. That news followed the Nov. 13 announcement that Marijn Dekkers was stepping down as Unilever’s chairman of the board immediately and being replaced by non-executive director Nils Andersen.

Another possible suitor for the Coty portfolio is New York-based Colgate Palmolive, which recently bought the skin care unit of France’s Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques for €1.5 billion ($1.66 billion).