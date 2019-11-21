MAD Donuts to open first retail store at The Westchester

MAD Donuts, a staple of the regional farmers market circuit, is opening its first retail outlet on Nov. 23 at The Westchester mall in White Plains.

The store will feature a “#Basic menu” selection of six hand-cut and handmade doughnuts along with seasonal specialties. To start off the retail endeavor, the store will present Thanksgiving-themed cranberry iced, pumpkin pie and caramel apple iced doughnuts.

Customers will also receive freshly roasted and ground coffee from Coffee Labs, hot apple cider from local apple orchards and complimentary WiFi.

“Having the first storefront in this location is a big step in achieving our vision of providing Westchester residents better and more local options,” said Matthew Moore, owner of MAD Donuts, which previously held pop-up retail events before going the brick-and-mortar route.