Smart Roofs Solar moving from Newtown to Monroe

Newtown-based Smart Roofs Solar Inc. has purchased and will relocate to the former Carpenter’s Union Building at 618 Main St. in Monroe for $600,000.

The announcement was made by Jon Angel, president of Southport real estate firm Angel Commercial.

The 8,064-square-foot building is on 0.95 acre.

Smart Roofs Solar provides commercial energy services, including commercial solar, LED, and roofing, and assists companies as they navigate state funding and grants.