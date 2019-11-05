Home Entertainment Smirnoff previews holiday season campaign starring Laverne Cox

Smirnoff previews holiday season campaign starring Laverne Cox

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka brand is getting an early jump on the holiday season with a marketing campaign featuring Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated star of “Orange is the New Black.”

Smirnoff Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox poses with a cocktail Christmas tree made out of Smirnoff No. 21 Green Apple Martinis.

The campaign features advertising with Cox hosting a Smirnoff-laced “not so silent” night party, complete with a Christmas tree made of cocktail glasses full of Smirnoff No. 21 green apple martini, a Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Moscow Mule cocktail hidden underneath a fruitcake, and a feast consisting of Chinese takeout cuisine and Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry Rosé.

The campaign will also include a limited edition return of Smirnoff Peppermint Twist with its “scratch and sniff” packaging and the Smirnoff No. 21 Ornaments, which come in four seasonal designs.

This marks the latest collaboration between Smirnoff and Cox, the transgender performer who was featured in the brand’s 2018 “Welcome to the Fun %” campaign and was spotlighted this summer in the “Welcome Home” campaign celebrating LGBTQ Pride.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here