Smirnoff previews holiday season campaign starring Laverne Cox

Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka brand is getting an early jump on the holiday season with a marketing campaign featuring Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated star of “Orange is the New Black.”

The campaign features advertising with Cox hosting a Smirnoff-laced “not so silent” night party, complete with a Christmas tree made of cocktail glasses full of Smirnoff No. 21 green apple martini, a Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Moscow Mule cocktail hidden underneath a fruitcake, and a feast consisting of Chinese takeout cuisine and Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry Rosé.

The campaign will also include a limited edition return of Smirnoff Peppermint Twist with its “scratch and sniff” packaging and the Smirnoff No. 21 Ornaments, which come in four seasonal designs.

This marks the latest collaboration between Smirnoff and Cox, the transgender performer who was featured in the brand’s 2018 “Welcome to the Fun %” campaign and was spotlighted this summer in the “Welcome Home” campaign celebrating LGBTQ Pride.