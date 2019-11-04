Olympia Sports to shutter Fairfield County retail stores

The sporting goods retailer Olympia Sports has announced the closing of its regional stores following its acquisition by JackRabbit, a retailer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. The terms of the acquisition were not made public.

Originally founded in 1975 in Portland, Maine, Olympia Sports operates a retail store chain across the Northeast and online at Olympiasports.net. Olympia Stores is shutting 76 of its stores across the Northeast, while JackRabbit will take over the operations of its 75 remaining retail units.

In Fairfield County, Olympia Sports will be closing its stores in Danbury, Newtown and Westport. Other Connecticut locations to be closed are in Branford, Bristol, Killingly, New Milford and Willimantic. JackRabbit does not have Fairfield County stores, but it operates across the New York border in Bronxville and Rye. Olympia Sports has Hudson Valley stores in Carmel, Newburgh and New Paltz, but these were not listed among the locations to be closed.