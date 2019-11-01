Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging renews lease at Bridgeport’s 1000 Lafayette Blvd.

Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging has renewed the lease on its 14,000-square-foot office space at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

Founded in 1974, the nonprofit organization provides services to the elderly, including home delivered meals, in-home care, legal aid, health care, adult day care, transportation and social support. It serves Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

Randy Vidal, partner in Vidal/Wettenstein, represented SWCAA in the lease renewal and was also their representative in the initial lease term. The landlord was represented by Sean Cahill of Avison Young.