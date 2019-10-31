Michael Guberti: Grow your business with these four Facebook ad campaigns

If you want to spread the word about your business, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp ad campaigns can help you reach more people. Online ad campaigns allow you to discover which images or videos connect with your audience, get real-time stats to check the live performance of your campaign, scale what’s working and stop what’s not performing. Here’s how to grow your business with four campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, all platforms that are owned by the same company, Facebook.

BOOST YOUR POSTS

If you have a Facebook or Instagram post that is performing well, boost it to reach more people. Look at the posts you have published in the last seven days. Which ones received the most likes, comments and shares? Those metrics show what your audience is interested in. When you find your winning post, boost it by deciding on a budget, timeframe, audience and placements. You can add a call-to-action button in the boosted post to encourage people to take action. Make a note of the number of likes, comments and shares you have before and after you boost the post. This strategy is an excellent introduction to Facebook and Instagram advertising.

RUN A MESSENGER AD

A messenger ad encourages people to communicate with your business in Facebook Messenger. This type of ad can create conversations with your prospects. You can prompt people to book an appointment with you or sign up to receive more information about your products or services. If you send a message to a prospect via Facebook Messenger, a notification appears on the lock screen of their mobile device, often causing the phone to vibrate or make a sound. You leapfrog every app in the person’s phone and appear on the lock screen of their device. If someone messages your Facebook page, you can build a list of Messenger subscribers, people who have demonstrated they want to receive messages from you via Messenger.

I’ve seen open rates between 67% and 97% for broadcasts sent to audiences between 250 and 600 people. Because Messenger wants to protect its community from spam, make sure to send messages that create authentic conversations or answer people’s questions. If you send overly promotional messages, Messenger may ban your account. You can also test advertising in WhatsApp, a messaging and voice calling app.

CREATE AN EMAIL CONVERSIONS CAMPAIGN

You can send people to a landing page to collect their name and email address in exchange for a free item of value. That item can be a PDF, checklist, worksheet, video series, audio file, coupon, 7-day challenge or something similar. True to the name, a landing page is a page that someone lands on when they click on your ad.

The person viewing the landing page should have two options: provide their contact information or leave the page. Eliminate the opportunities for someone to click away from the page. Place the opt-in box for people to enter their name and email address “above the fold,” meaning that someone does not have to scroll down the page to enter their contact information. Put the media outlets you have been featured in on the page to demonstrate credibility. Insert a testimonial from a customer or a quote from yourself explaining how transformative your resource can be for the viewer.

CREATE A LEAD FORM CAMPAIGN

This type of ad can help you acquire someone’s name, email address, phone number and other information without the person leaving Facebook. Let’s walk through an example. Someone is scrolling through their Facebook feed. They see your ad and if they are interested, they click it. A rectangle opens in Facebook asking the person to submit their name, email, phone number and other information you’re asking for. That information is pre-loaded into the rectangle by Facebook so the person does not have to type it out. If the person clicks submit, their information is sent to your Facebook Ads account. Download that information and have a member of your team or yourself follow up with that lead. You must follow up with the leads from your Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp ad campaigns to have a chance at nurturing a sale.

BRINGING IT ALL TOGETHER

According to the World Bank, there are roughly 7.5 billion people in the world and 2.5 billion of them use at least one of Facebook’s apps: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. You can advertise on these platforms to reach almost anyone.

Michael Guberti is the founder of Michael Guberti’s Digital Marketing Services, a full-service digital marketing agency. He can be reached at michael@michaelguberti.com.