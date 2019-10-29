Danbury office complex sells for $7.6 million

The 64,255-square-foot commercial property at 4 Mountainview Terrace in Danbury has been bought for $7.6 million. Louis Zuckerman and Patrick Colwell of CBRE represented the owner, 101 East Ridge LLC, and procured the buyer, who was identified only as “new to the Danbury market.”

4 Mountainview Terrace is a suburban office complex that was 81% occupied at the time of the sale. The buyer plans to continue managing the building as is, and to secure new tenants for the remaining availability.

The building features newly renovated common areas and bathrooms. Nearby businesses include Target, The Edge Fitness Club, Outback Steakhouse and Dunkin Donuts.