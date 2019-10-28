2nd building opens in Norwalk luxury apartment complex The Curb

A second building in the Norwalk apartment complex The Curb has opened, developer Building and Land Technology has announced.

The new building at The Curb at North 7 consists of 232 residential units featuring wood-finish plank flooring, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and private balconies. The space also introduces “Workspace at the Curb,” a flexible and short-term coworking space, featuring private offices and conference rooms.

The Curb, which opened its first building in January, offers residents such amenities as a sundeck with pool and grills, outdoor games and firepits, a dog park, running and walking trail, and fitness center with on-demand workout classes.