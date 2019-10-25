Adam C. Weiss has dedicated his career to representing injured plaintiffs and working diligently to bring his clients the justice they deserve. Adam strives to uncover the answers to what really happened and recover maximal monetary compensation for his clients. He takes great pride in keeping his clients informed and educated throughout the entire litigation process. Adam litigates all types of personal injury and medical malpractice cases. He draws on a unique background of experience, which includes litigating hundreds of birth injury cases resulting from OB/GYN and neonatal malpractice and representing thousands of clients with injuries from pharmaceutical and medical devices. Adam received his Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law graduating Magna Cum Laude and received his undergraduate degree from Skidmore College. During law school, Adam worked for the Honorable Deborah Batts in the Southern District of New York and with the United States Department of Justice. Additionally, Adam served as the Productions Editor on the Pace Environmental Law Review and published two law review articles. Adam was also the recipient of the Pro Bono Justice Award for Service (Extraordinary Service) at Pace Law School. Adam is a member of several bar associations, including the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the New York State Bar Association, and the Justice Brandeis Law Society. When not in the office, Adam enjoys traveling, hiking, and exploring with his wife, daughter, and their dog Strudel. You may also find him cheering on his Knicks, Yankees, Giants, and Rangers.