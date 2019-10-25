Dr. Nitin Sekhri is board certified in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine and earned his Chemical Engineering degree from Manhattan College before attending Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Columbia University Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident in his final year. He went on to complete his Fellowship in Pain Medicine at Columbia and was recognized as a Virginia Apgar Research Scholar, with his research focusing on Mathematical Modeling of Pain during labor. Dr. Sekhri joined Westchester Medical Center in January of 2014 as the Medical Director of Pain Management and is currently an Assistant Professor at New York Medical College. He serves on several hospital committees including being Co-Chair of a Quality Committee and Co-Founding the WMC Headache Specialists. He has authored several book chapters and publications, along with over 20 national and international abstracts at academic meetings. His clinical focus is on interventional pain management, in particular radiofrequency for chronic joint pain, vertebral body augmentation including ablation of vertebral malignant lesions and comprehensive treatment of cancer pain. He has worked with the Westchester and NYS department of health on helping mitigate opioid overdose and started a NYS Opioid Overdose Prevention Program to help educate the Hudson Valley Community about naloxone. He enjoys spending time with this wife and children, and is an avid drummer and photographer.