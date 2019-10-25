Tugba Pal is the Assistant Director of Physicians Relations Services working for Columbia Medical Center/ColumbiaDoctors in Westchester. She’s been working in healthcare for over 9 years with diverse experience in strategic development, physician recruitment, business development and service line planning within large healthcare systems working for major Hospitals in Westchester. Prior to working for healthcare, Tugba has over 10 years of human resources management and recruitment experience. Everyone recognizes me as a go-getter and passionate about everything she does. When she puts her mind on something, she is going every way to achieve it. her career and responsibilities plays a big role her my life. She started her career at Macys during her freshmen year in college and quickly moved up to an assistant manager position at a very young age with big responsibilities. Tugba worked as a Human Resources for over 10 years and gained her master degree in Human Resources Management and Development from NYU. While working as Human Resources, she obtained her coaching certification and to this day still providing free services to new graduate students. After working as a human resources, she set her sight on healthcare and joined Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She was promoted as the project manager and to a physician liaison position which lead her to join Boston Children’s Health Physicians (BCHP) to create a physician liaison role. After working for BCHP for about a year, she is now an Assistant Director of Physician Relations Services for Columbia Medical Center with responsibilities of physicians relationship services, business development and community outreach for Westchester ColumbiaDoctors. Her role always revolves around developing and implementing strategic planning.