Pakeeza Alam, MD, FACOG, board certified urogynecologist at CareMount Medical, is one of only a handful of urogynecologists in Westchester County. She specializes in the diagnoses and treatment of women with pelvic floor disorders, specifically urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic organ prolapse, recurrent UTIs, anal incontinence, pelvic floor fistula, vaginal mesh complications, and painful bladder syndrome. As a pelvic reconstructive surgeon, she performs a range of minimally invasive surgeries for pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence including vaginal, laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Upon joining CareMount Medical in 2018, Dr. Alam established a new urogynecological practice, which focuses on the full range of pelvic floor disorders and includes comprehensive diagnostic services in order to identify an optimal treatment tailored to a woman’s individual condition, including a broad range of non-surgical and surgical options. As part of her commitment to women’s health, she traveled to Rwanda on a medical and surgical mission to care for women with extensive vaginal fistulas, related to childbirth, who had no access to advanced surgical care. Dr. Alam’s goal is to help women achieve maximum success and minimal discomfort, so they can return to normal life as quickly as possible. Observing the comfort and newfound improvement in the quality of life of her patients remains a driving force that keeps Dr. Alam tirelessly invested in her patients’ care. Dr. Alam earned her medical degree from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She completed a fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at Georgetown University Hospital/MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She has been published in many peer-reviewed medical journals. She practices at CareMount Medical’s Mount Kisco 90 and Carmel offices and has privileges at Northern Westchester Hospital and the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester.