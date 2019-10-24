Stamford go-kart operator RPM Raceway to open in Poughkeepsie

Stamford’s all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment chain RPM Raceway is relocating its operation in a Buffalo suburb to Poughkeepsie.

“During this transition, RPM Raceway will continue to provide its premiere racing experience at its other locations in Rochester, Syracuse and Long Island, Jersey City, NJ and Stamford, CT,” the company said in a statement.

The operation at the Walden Galleria mall in Buffalo suburb Cheektowaga closed on Oct. 21.

An exact site in Poughkeepsie has yet to be determined; a go-kart space formerly occupied by K1 Speed at the Poughkeepsie Galleria remains vacant since K1 exited in January. Both malls are owned by The Pyramid Cos., which also owns the Palisades Center in West Nyack.