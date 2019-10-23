Greenwich’s GHK Capital Partners acquires Minnesota cabinetmaker

Greenwich private equity firm GHK Capital Partners has acquired Dura Supreme Cabinetry of Howard Lake, Minnesota for an undisclosed amount.

Dura manufactures semi-custom and custom, framed and frameless cabinetry for a nationwide network of dealers. It employs about 400 people at its 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Howard Lake, and has been in business for more than 60 years

As part of the transition, Tony Sugalski has joined the company as CEO. In addition, Chief Operating Officer Perry Fails has added the title of president. All key senior executives are remaining with the company going forward.

“GHK brings operational expertise and capital strength to this partnership, establishing a valuable strategic platform to accelerate our growth and our ability to create innovative and highly desired premium cabinetry for our customers,” Fails said.