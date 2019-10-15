The Bruce Museum in Greenwich recently opened “Contemporary Artists/Traditional Forms: Chinese Brushwork,” a new exhibition running through Dec. 8, on view in the Bantle Lecture Gallery, featuring the U.S. debut of 15 pieces of contemporary Chinese brushwork gifted to the town of Greenwich as part of the 2019 U.S.-China Art and Culture Exchange.

The exhibition introduces visitors to the basic tools and concepts that inform these works of art and presents these pieces in their historical and present- day contexts.

Also known as water painting, brushwork has a long and illustrious history in China developed from the practice of calligraphy sometime during the Han Dynasty (220-589 AD). Traditionally, brushwork was not practiced by professional artists but by amateurs known as scholar artists, who prided themselves on their mastery of calligraphy and incorporated painting into their poems.

For more information, call 203-869-0376 or visit brucemuseum.org.