Westchester LDC approves $60,000 contract for Clinton Young consulting firm

The Westchester County Local Development Corp. approved a $60,000 contract today for a consulting company operated by Clinton I. Young Jr., a former county legislator and former mayor of Mount Vernon.

The contract was originally awarded to Young in August. Today it was amended, putting it under the name of his Global Success Consultants Inc. of Mount Vernon.

Young said after the meeting that Global Success Consultants does consulting work in business and politics. In this case, he said, he will be “getting the word out” throughout Westchester about what the LDC does and how it can benefit organizations.

The LDC is a governmental corporation that enables not-for-profit organizations to finance construction and improvements of facilities with tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Global’s contract calls for promoting the organization; consulting with local governments, organizations, private developers and others on economic development issues; identifying job creation resources; assisting applicants and reviewing project applications; coordinating new projects with local governments; assisting the chairperson of the LDC board and attending LDC meetings.

The contract is retroactive to May 1.