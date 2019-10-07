Paul Broadie exiting as president of Housatonic, Gateway community colleges

Paul Broadie II, who became president of both Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport and Gateway Community College in New Haven as part of a controversial consolidation plan, is leaving both posts to become president of Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida.

He is scheduled to begin his new position in Florida in January.

Broadie became president of Housatonic in 2015, and added Gateway to his responsibilities in 2017 when Dorsey Kendrick retired from its presidency.

That move was part of the “Students First” plan by the Connecticut System of Colleges and Universities to save money and streamline operations by consolidating all 12 of its community colleges into one centrally managed system by 2023. Three regional presidencies have been formed as a result, with Thomas Coley now the president of CSCU’s Region Three, Shoreline-West, which consists of Housatonic, Gateway and Norwalk Community Colleges.

“I pledge to work closely with (CSCU President Mark) Ojakian and President Coley, as well as deans, faculty and staff to assure that the transition to new leadership will be seamless,” Broadie said. “I cannot overstate my gratitude for my years at Housatonic Community College. I have learned so much from the outstanding faculty and staff who inspire me daily with their dedication to our students.”

Ojakian said the search for an interim president at Housatonic and Gateway will now begin, with the ultimate aim being the naming of CEOs at each institution.