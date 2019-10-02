On 5th try, developer wins approval for Sandy Hook apartment complex

The fifth time appears to be the charm for a Newtown developer’s plans to build an apartment complex in Sandy Hook Village.

Newtown’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved Michael Burton Sr.’s proposal for the construction of The Riverwalk at Sandy Hook Village, a 74-unit rental complex on an 11.8-acre site.

Four of the buildings will be 2-story, while a fifth will consist of three stories. They will each contain between 12 and 18 units, with 50 being two-bedroom and the remaining 24 being one-bedroom. Of Riverwalk’s 167 parking spaces, 10 will be handicapped-accessible.

The project falls under Incentive Housing-10 (IH-10) zoning regulations, which require 20% of the dwellings (15 apartments) to be designated as affordable housing units. The complex will be built in a single phase, as opposed to the multiple phases involved in Burton’s four previous proposals.

Those proposals involved a mix of rentals and condominiums, and ran into opposition over wetlands preservation, overdevelopment and traffic concerns.

The P&Z approval takes effect Oct. 12.