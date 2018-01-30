Newtown developer submits 4th proposal for Riverwalk condos

Developer Riverwalk Properties LLC has proposed a 74-unit condominium complex along the west side of Newtown’s Washington Avenue in its Sandy Hook Center – the fourth proposal for what is known as Riverwalk at Sandy Hook Village in the past nine years.

Fifteen of the units would be designated as affordable housing, while the remainder would be offered at market prices. The complex would be composed of 11 residential buildings, a streetscape-grade sidewalk, garages and carports.

Past efforts at building Riverwalk – an 11.8-acre site encompassing 10 through 22 Washington Ave. adjacent to the Pootatuck River – have included a 65-unit rental apartment complex in 2017; a 74-unit condo unit in 2015, which Newtown’s Planning and Zoning Commission amended to a 65-unit version later that year; and a 24-unit condo complex in 2009.

All four proposals have been made by Newtown builder and developer Michael Burton Sr., doing business as Riverwalk Properties. The previous three hit snags in the face of public concerns over wetlands preservation, overdevelopment and traffic.

Burton’s latest proposal will be reviewed by Newtown’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 1 and by its Inland Wetlands Commission on Feb. 14.