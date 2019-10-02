Hartford HealthCare completes acquisition of Bridgeport’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Hartford HealthCare has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, and its related operations, from Ascension.

First announced a year ago, the acquisition includes more than 3,500 associates, a 473-bed community teaching hospital, a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport, a large multispecialty provider group, and St. Vincent’s special needs services for adults and children.

It is the first hospital in Fairfield County to be integrated into the Hartford HealthCare network, and is now the system’s second-largest hospital. Founded by the Daughters of Charity in 1903, St. Vincent’s was part of Ascension since its founding in 1999. As part of Hartford HealthCare, it will continue to operate as a not-for-profit Catholic hospital.

Hartford HealthCare now has more than 24,000 employees at more than 350 sites statewide.

The Hartford group’s other recent moves include partnering with Soundview Medical Associates, a medical practice with offices in Norwalk and Darien, and affiliating with Bridgeport-based Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut, which provides home and hospice care in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield Counties.

St. Vincent’s, Soundview and Visiting Nurse Services will all be linked to Hartford HealthCare system’s Epic electronic medical record, enhancing care coordination by providing patients and providers with seamless access to health information.

“St. Vincent’s Medical Center has always been an important part of Fairfield County, and now it’s an essential part of an integrated system of care,” Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks aid. “Patients in the region will have even more access to expertise, services, unparalleled care coordination and all the resources that differentiate Hartford HealthCare from other health organizations.”