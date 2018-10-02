Hartford HealthCare moves ahead with plans to acquire St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Hartford HealthCare has signed a definitive agreement to acquire St. Vincent’s Medical Center for an undisclosed amount.

The agreement, which follows HHC’s signing a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire the Bridgeport hospital in March, is subject to required governmental approvals.

Currently a part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system, St. Vincent’s has more than 3,200 associates, includes a licensed 473-bed community teaching hospital, a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport, a large multispecialty provider group and St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services.

HHC has more than 19,000 employees, currently includes six acute-care hospitals, the state’s most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a physical therapy and rehabilitation network, and an accountable care organization.

St. Vincent’s would be HHC’s second-largest hospital, after 867-bed Hartford Hospital. The firm said it was committed to continue operating St. Vincent’s in the Catholic tradition.

The announcement is the latest in a recent wave of hospital-related news in Fairfield County. Last week, Bridgeport Hospital and its parent Yale New Haven Health affirmed that they were moving ahead with plans to acquire Milford Hospital. That news came three days after Bridgeport Hospital President and CEO William Jennings announced he was leaving to become president and CEO of Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania.