$97.5M secured for luxury mixed-use property in Stamford

Stamford real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle has arranged $97.5 million in financing for the development of the second phase of Atlantic Station, a luxury mixed-use residential and retail property in the city’s downtown.

The loan was made to RXR Realty for Atlantic Station II, comprising 325 units and 48,000 square feet of retail at 405 Atlantic St. The second phase follows the completion of Atlantic Station Phase I at 335 Atlantic, consisting of 325 luxury condo-like rental units, which was completed in 2018.

The retail component for the second phase is 100% pre-leased to three tenants: daycare center The Learning Experience, coworking company Work Well Win and canine care company Dogtopia.