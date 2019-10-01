Women’s retailer Altar’d State opens in White Plains and sets sights on Norwalk

Altar’d State, a women’s fashion brand retailer with more than 100 stores across 34 states, has opened in Westchester with plans to open at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

Last week, Altar’d State opened one of its first two New York stores in a 5,000-square-foot space at The Westchester Mall in White Plains; the other New York store was at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, covering approximately 7,000 square feet. The company will introduce its first Connecticut store at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk, although no opening date has been announced.

Altar’d State was founded in 2009 as Altar’d State Christian Stores – it secularized its name in 2012 – and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company operates the A’Beautiful Soul brand that offers women sizes 10 to 24. Altar’d State also emphasizes philanthropic endeavors and stated that it has donated more than $12 million to U.S. and international nonprofits through its Give Back and Mission Monday initiatives.